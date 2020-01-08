Backlash over Margot’s double nomination
MARGOT Robbie will compete against herself at the upcoming BAFTA Awards in February - but not everyone is happy about it.
Robbie received two nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category on Tuesday morning, for her roles in Bombshell and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
The treatment of Robbie's largely wordless character, murdered '60s actress Sharon Tate, in the latter film, saw director Quentin Tarantino criticised for what some viewed as underutilising Robbie's talent.
Meanwhile, actresses such as Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina were overlooked for Britain's top movie honours, giving rise to the #BAFTASSoWhite hashtag that began trending on Twitter.
#BAFTASSoWhite they nominated the same white woman twice in the same category so they wouldn’t have to give a slot to a deserving actor of color.— Jefferson Grubbs (@MrScreenAddict) January 7, 2020
Scarlett Johansson was also nominated twice, for best lead actress for Marriage Story and for best supporting actress for six-time BAFTA nominee Jojo Rabbit.
Even the CEO of the BAFTAs admitted to being "very disappointed" in the lack of diversity in the nominations.
Speaking on Radio 4 on Tuesday, when Amanda Berry OBE was asked if the 2020 nominations were a "more diverse" list, she said: "If I'm being totally honest, no, I'm very disappointed."
She agreed with the suggestion that the list was "very white", saying, "that's how I felt when I first saw the list and this isn't being disrespectful to anyone who has been nominated because it's an incredibly strong list this year."
Jennifer Lopez, who lost the Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe award on Sunday night to Laura Dern, was a particularly controversial omission, as was Awkwafina, who became the first American of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actress in The Farewell.
People on Twitter were also asking why Cynthia Erivo was not nominated for her work as slave-turned-abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and why Lupita Nyong'o did not get a best actress nod for her role in Jordan Peele's Us.
Todd Phillip's Joker, the origin story of the villainous comic book character, led the BAFTAs nominations, earning 11 nods.
Netflix film The Irishman, a star-studded gangster drama directed by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won the best comedy/musical Golden Globe on Sunday, followed with 10 nominations each.
Also fresh from its triumph at the Golden Globes - where it picked up best drama and best director for Briton Sam Mendes - immersive World War One drama 1917 got nine nominations.
The four movies will compete against South Korean director Bong Joon-ho's darkly comic Parasite for best film at the February 2 awards in London, as well as for best director.
Joker won the top Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival and a Golden Globe acting prize for Joaquin Phoenix, who has received critical acclaim for his transformation from vulnerable loner into confident villain in the movie.
Phoenix got a BAFTA leading actor nod and Joker was also nominated for adapted screenplay, original score, casting, cinematography, editing, sound, production design as well as makeup and hair.
For leading actor, Phoenix will compete against Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Netflix divorce drama Marriage Story, Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton in Elton John musical biopic Rocketman and Jonathan Pryce in papal drama The Two Popes.
The nominees for leading actress feature Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Saoirse Ronan for the latest adaptation of Little Women and Charlize Theron for Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News.
Other nominees in this category are Jessie Buckley for musical drama Wild Rose and Renée Zellweger for Judy, in which she plays actress Judy Garland, a role which won her a Golden Globe.
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS FOR THE 2020 BAFTA AWARDS
BEST PICTURE
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes, 1917
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
BEST ACTOR
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
BEST ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Margott Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Susanna Fogle, Emily Halpen, Sarah Haskins, & Katie Silverman, Booksmart
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won, Parasite
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmaggedon
Toy Story 4
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
RISING STAR AWARD (previously announced)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Michael Ward
The #EEBAFTAs are so white that Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson are both nominated twice. #BAFTASSoWhite https://t.co/g7X5cN4DRT— Emma Kelly (@TooManyEmmas) January 7, 2020