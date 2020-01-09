BACKLASH: Residents respond to Daydream Island cost

Daydream Island Resort will charge $38 for adults and $19 for children to visit the island on day trips. Image: Supplied

WHITSUNDAY residents are fuming over the landing fee implemented by Daydream Island with many vowing they would no longer visit the island.

A fee of $38 for adults and $19 for children aged 4-12 was put in place on January 4 and will be a permanent cost for those visiting the island by ferry or independently.

The announcement was met with anger online and residents expressed their disappointment in the decision.

Cannonvale resident of 25 years Janey Richardson fell in love with Daydream Island after she booked a trip there for her 20th wedding anniversary, so much so that she moved to the region a short time after.

The new landing fee came as a shock to Mrs Richardson who said it would deter residents from visiting.

“Most people who live here struggle with high rents and business overheads, and it used to be a real treat to go out to Daydream, Long Island or Hamilton Island for the day and enjoy what is one of the main reasons we live here,” she said.

“We have this beautiful marine area and islands within view, and most of us now can’t afford or justify a day trip out there.

“It’s disgraceful. I hope this whole costing can be reassessed.

“It’s just greed plain and simple.”

Mrs Richardson visited the island several times with family and friends and said she missed Daydream Island since Cyclone Debbie destroyed much of the existing infrastructure.

However, with the new landing fee Mrs Richardson doubted she would go on a day trip again.

“Our whole family have enjoyed many day trips out there; my husband and I have stayed out there a few times, we’ve had Christmas Days out there, and it was the special place for a couple of girlfriends and myself to go to just to get away,” she said.

“We’ve always taken any visitors from down south out there for a day trip and they’ve just loved it as well.

“At these costs, we won’t be doing it again.”

It is not just residents who are disappointed about the change – Carmen Boulton from Mackay frequented Daydream Island with several friends and family visiting from overseas.

Ms Boulton said that the high cost of the ferry, landing fee and food on the island would force her to reconsider visiting.

“If people came over to visit me, we would always go to the island and have a look around,” she said.

“But there’s not enough to do with the price to get over there and the landing fee. There are more things you can spend money on that would warrant the cost.

“The resort itself is beautiful, but if they’re going to start charging, they need to offer more things for day trippers.”

Ms Boulton believed this change would impact locals more than it would impact tourists.

“Tourists from overseas might not know any different and they would probably just pay it because they don’t know any different,” she said.

“They just go ‘wow daydream we’ve got to go’ and just pay the fee.”

The landing fee will be added on top of the round-trip ferry fee of $74 for adults and $54 for children with Cruise Whitsundays.

Chief operating officer of Daydream Island Dilip Madhok said the landing fee was implemented so those travelling on the ferry also paid for the facilities alongside hotel guests.

“People are just buying a ferry ticket and coming across but not on a tour,” he said.

“They are using all the facilities but there are other people paying for accommodation that are using the same facilities.

“It’s not fair on people who are paying.

The landing fee covers the cost of facilities on the island such as pool access and the living reef.