INVESTIGATING: Bundaberg police are investigating a traffic altercation between a backpacker and a Thabeban man.
Crime

Backpacker attacked in alleged road rage attack

Geordi Offord
by
5th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG police are investigating an alleged road rage incident involving a backpacker and a Bundaberg man.

Police say the 27-year-old male traveller was driving behind the 29-year-old Thabeban man on Bayliss Rd at Sharon on May 31.

A spokesperson said the situation escalated after the backpacker driver did something the 29-year-old took offence to.

Both drivers stopped and the 29-year-old allegedly got out of his car and walked to the window of the backpacker's vehicle.

Police said he wound down his window and the Thabeban man allegedly punched him in the left side of the face twice.

The 27-year-old was left with a cut to the inside of the mouth and lip as well as jaw pain and swelling.

The victim then attempted to exit his vehicle.

The local resident is then alleged to have closed the door on the the victim's leg, before returning to his vehicle and driving off.

The incident was reported to police on Monday. Anyone with information can phone PoliceLink on 131 444.

