Backpacker tax debate has to be resolved now

LABOR should stop playing political games and pass the 15% backpacker tax rate, according to Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker.

The government legislation was blocked in the Senate today due to opposition from Labor, Greens and cross benchers Jacqui Lambie, Derryn Hinch and Rod Culleton.

Mr Walker said if the issue remained unresolved it would have a devastating effect on the region.

"Labor and (Jacqui) Lambie are doing our country an enormous disservice by using this as a political football," he said.

"Growers across Australia are utterly and completely frustrated with time spent on something so poorly managed from day one by both sides of politics."

Dawson MP George Christensen said Labor should do what is in the best interest of the country.

"All the stakeholders are happy with a working holiday visa tax rate of 15 per cent and the only people asking for a lower rate are politicians playing political games," he said.

"It's time for Labor to stop sacrificing farmers and tourism businesses for the sake of scoring political points."

If the legislation isn't passed this parliamentary week, the government's original proposal for a 32.5% tax rate will apply from January 1.