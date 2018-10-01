Backstage opportunity with diva at festival is up for grabs

You can win the chance to meet Marcia Hines at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

ARE you looking for some fire and rain - or maybe you just don't know what to do with yourself?

Why not meet the woman behind these songs at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2018.

One lucky fan will be offered the chance to go backstage with Marcia Hines half an hour after her performance on Saturday, November 10.

Anyone who buys a three-day pass from October 1-14 will go into a draw to meet the queen of pop, have a professional photograph taken and receive signed merchandise.

Festival founder Gavin Butlin said this was a first for the iconic Whitsunday event, now in its sixth year.

"Coming to the Airlie Beach Festival of Music is an experience like no other, but we are constantly working on ways to take that up a notch,” he said.

"Marcia is so well known - from the people who remember her in the Australian production of 'Hair' to the younger generation who loved her in Australian Idol.

"Meeting Marcia is going to be the icing on the cake for one lucky festival fan and I am thrilled we can offer this experience.”

The woman behind a whopping 22 albums and 2.6 million sales says she cannot wait to perform at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in the beautiful Whitsundays.

"A stunning landscape, wonderful weather and beautiful people - mix that with an array of fabulous music from Australian's most talented artists and it is going to be the festival of the year,” she said.

"I'm also looking forward to meeting the winners of the competition - it's always a treat to meet and greet fans who love my music.

"It will be a spectacular event not to be missed and I am thrilled to be part of it.”

Tourism Whitsundays general manager Natassia Wheeler said the opportunity to meet the Queen of Pop was very exciting.

"The Airlie Beach Festival of Music has grown in popularity in recent years, with the event continuing to attract big-name artists from around the world,” she said.

"I couldn't think of a better destination to meet the talented Marcia Hines than in the Whitsundays and I'm sure the encounter will be one of the highlights of the festival for the lucky winner.”

Ms Wheeler said anticipation was building for the epic three day festival, with a large number of top acts set to play at a variety of venues on the mainland.

"With performances from Smash Mouth, Kasey Chambers, Dave Dobbyn, The Church, Killing Heidi and much, much more, the Airlie Beach Festival of Music is emerging as one of the most popular music events in our state,” she said.

Festival tickets cost $270 for a three-day pass and $130 for a one-day pass, and can be bought through Tourism Whitsundays, Whitsunday Tickets, The MECC, OzTix, Bigtix or direct from www.airliebeachfestivalof music.com.au.

The competition applies only to purchases of three-day passes.

Terms and conditions apply and are available to view on the festival website.

For the full line-up and to stay up to date with all the Airlie Beach Festival of Music news, follow the festival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.