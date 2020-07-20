Menu
A 29-year-old man has pleladed guilty to assault occasioning bodily harm.
'Bad blood' sparks bust-up in hotel servery

Ebony Graveur
20th Jul 2020 6:00 AM
A BUTCHER with no history of violence changed his tune when he ran into the wrong person on a Friday night.

When Warren Williamson encountered someone with whom he had "bad blood", he shoulder barged the man, causing him to fall into a door.

Toogoolawah Magistrates Court heard Williamson, 29, had been in line at the Grand Hotel in Esk on May 27 when the 20-year-old victim entered the room.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Pepe Gangami said Williamson and the victim knew each other.

"There has been a history of bad blood between them," Sgt Gangami said.

The court heard the pair had spoken to each other and Williamson had walked away before turning back.

"The defendant then shoulder barged the victim off his feet into a closed door and the victim hit the back of his head on the way through," Sgt Gangami said.

"The victim walked a short distance away and the defendant walked towards the victim and headbutted him to the face."

Sgt Gangami described how the assault left the victim bruised at the back of his head, the bridge of his nose and to his right cheek bone.

"He has headaches ongoing and has said he now suffers from anxiety," Sgt Gangami said.

He told Magistrate Andrew Sinclair he sought a suspended jail sentence for Williamson's offence.

Representing himself, Williamson pleaded guilty to assaults occasioning bodily harm.

He told Mr Sinclair he knew he should have walked away.

"It probably could have been avoided if I had just walked away," Williamson said.

The court heard he had no history of violence on his record.

"I'm not really a violent person - I have my ups and downs with anger but (nothing) besides that," Williamson said.

"I've got nothing to be proud about."

Williamson avoided jail time, but landed a 18-month suspended sentence.

A conviction was recorded.

