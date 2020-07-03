Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.
A former childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.
Crime

Bag snatcher attacks elderly woman

by Lea Emery
3rd Jul 2020 11:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORMER childcare worker pushed an elderly woman and tried to grab her handbag while she was waiting for a bus.

Regan Lexy Webb screamed at the 73-year-old woman "you have my bag" at a Paradise Point bus stop.

The 28-year-old then pulled on the bag and would not let go until members of the public intervened. Webb did not own the bag.

She pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to attempted robbery, fraud and stealing.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced her to three years probation. Webb has already spent 68 days in custody.

"This is very serious violent offending. It was persistent and it was targeted at a very vulnerable member of the community," she said.

"It is reflective of a person whose life had spiralled out of control but this was a terrifying experience for the complainant.

"I am sure you would appreciate how it left her terrified and it left her with some ongoing fear about being in public."

Defence lawyer James Grehan, of Legal Aid Queensland, said Webb had qualifications in childcare but her life spiralled out of control when she met her ex-partner who was addicted to drugs.

Mr Grehan said Webb, a diabetic, became addicted to drugs, including opiates and the drug ice.

Webb, a mother of two, has undergone drug rehabilitation and wanted to return to work in childcare.

A conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Bag snatcher attacks 73yo woman

court crime regan lexy webb

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartless owners dump seven puppies near river

        premium_icon Heartless owners dump seven puppies near river

        Pets & Animals The discovery of seven abandoned puppies has prompted calls from animal rescue volunteers to reach out for help.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3

        How beloved author Brian Falkner could meet your kid

        premium_icon How beloved author Brian Falkner could meet your kid

        Whats On Students can win $500 book vouchers, chance for Brian Falkner to present exclusive...

        The red tape blocking three-club super team's audacious bid

        premium_icon The red tape blocking three-club super team's audacious bid

        News One club's 'Barbarians' plan has hit an early snag.