How to catch a thief in 95 minutes

Police catch thief in under two hours thanks to CCTV footage

HOW do you catch a suspect in under two hours? With the help of CCTV of course.

About 9am Tuesday, Coffs/Clarence Police were alerted to a theft at Yamba Shopping Fair.

"A 75-year-old woman was putting her shopping into the boot of the car when a male grabbed her handbag from the trolley and ran off," chief inspector Jo Reid said.

"The woman was unharmed in the incident."

It is believed the 36-year-old man ran across Treelands Drive, through Caltex service station and into a waiting vehicle.

"Fortunately, we got a good description of him, along with CCTV footage from the service station and were able to circulate this information quickly," Insp Reid said.

By 10.30am the car was spotted in Grafton.

"Police stopped the vehicle and located the male but he ran from police and was chased for a short distance before being arrested," Insp Reid said.

The man was charged with stealing and attended Grafton court yesterday morning.

"We still haven't recovered the handbag yet but we're still working on it," Insp Reid said.

The matter was adjourned to Maclean Local Court on June 26.