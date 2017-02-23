Bags boomerang back

IT'S IN THE BAG: Barb Adamson, Leonie Bartlem and Cr Jan Clifford with examples of the new Boomerang reusable shopping bags.

BOOMERANGS come back.

That is the reason why a new shopping bag system has adopted the name.

Boomerang Bags are a new community designed, funded and made product intended to reduce the amount of plastic bags in the Whitsundays - in turn helping out our marine life.

The bags are the idea of councillor Jan Clifford and local resident Barb Adamson and it is hoped the initiative will win the support of many local businesses.

The hand-stitched bags made with donated material have been painstakingly put together by lead seamstress Leonie Bartlem.

The bags will be picked up when buying groceries and returned on future trips to the shops.

In a perfect world, plastic bags would be banned, but Cr Clifford explained the Whitsunday Regional Council did not have the authority to implement such a plan alone.

In July councillors agreed on a motion to ban plastic bags in the Whitsundays.

The proposal was then taken to the LGAQ conference, where it received overwhelming support and was referred on to the State Government.

By 2018, the State Government has given an undertaking that all plastic bags will be banned in the state of Queensland.

"In the meantime, Barb and her team have come up with this wonderful initiative," Cr Clifford said.

"If you have forgotten your bag on the way to the shops, you can borrow one and bring it back."

Kevin Fancke at Shirtfront Solutions has printed the logo that adorns the front of the bags and doubles as a convenient pocket.

Boomerang Bags will be officially launched outside the Reject Shop at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre on March2 at 9am.

Locals are being called on to help with sewing the bags and marketing the idea to major retail chains.

So far in the Whitundays, Goodness Gracious and MBW butchers are already on board. Phone Barb Adamson on 0458525700 for more information or to get involved in the project.