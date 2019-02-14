Bail denied for man accused of drug trafficking

BAIL REFUSED: A man accused of drug trafficking has been remanded in custody.

Trevor Veale

A CANNONVALE man accused of trafficking drugs was denied bail on Monday.

Jason Anthoney Nielsen, 34, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court on video to apply for bail.

He is charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs in serious organised crime, three counts of supplying dangerous drugs, and single counts of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing utensils or a pipe that had been used.

Mr Neilsen's defacto partner and her parents were in the court for the application, with his defacto mother-in-law offering to pay a $10,000 surety if he was bailed.

Police opposed bail because they had concerns that Mr Neilsen was an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court, committing further offences or being a danger to other members of the community.

Mr Nielsen's solicitor Steven Hayles argued his client was not an unacceptable risk.

He said Mr Nielsen had a stable house, job and relationship, as well as the $10,000 surety offered.

Mr Hayles said Mr Nielsen's partner had been diagnosed with cancer and would be operated on.

He also argued conditions could be put onto Mr Nielsen to not contact a co-accused and not drink alcohol or use illicit drugs.

However, police prosecutor Robert Beamish said Mr Nielsen had a "protracted history for drug offences”.

"His involvement in distributing and selling drugs is unquestionable,” he said.

Mr Beamish also said Mr Neilsen's residence was not a stable one, labelling it a "stash house”.

"Drugs and guns were found at that house,” he said.

"There's been drug intel going on for months there.”

Mr Beamish also told the court Mr Nielsen had driven a co-accused to sell drugs and had given the man tips on how to evade police.

In refusing bail, magistrate Ron Muirhead said the maximum penalty for at least one of the charges was as many as 25 years in prison.

Mr Nielsen was remanded in custody to appear again in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 8.