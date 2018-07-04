Bail denied second time

VICTORIA Anne Wall wiped away tears and folded her arms after she was denied bail for the second time this year when she appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court by video link on Monday.

Ms Wall, who is facing 32 charges including fraud, drug possession and stealing, had been in Townsville Correctional Facility for 106 days.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said her client had been accepted into a six to 12-month program at the Salvation Army rehabilitation centre in Mt Isa to help her with her methamphetamine addiction.

The court heard Ms Wall had been in solitary confinement in prison after an incident with another inmate in which Ms Wall lost one of her fingers.

Ms Rewald said while inside Ms Wall has completed a number of certificates and courses.

Magistrate James Morton, however, was not satisfied that there had been a change in circumstances since Ms Wall's first bail application without legal representation in March.

"She was unemployed and had stable accommodation on the last bail application, what is different?” Mr Morton asked.