Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Bail denied second time

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Jul 2018 2:11 PM

VICTORIA Anne Wall wiped away tears and folded her arms after she was denied bail for the second time this year when she appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court by video link on Monday.

Ms Wall, who is facing 32 charges including fraud, drug possession and stealing, had been in Townsville Correctional Facility for 106 days.

Lawyer Cleo Rewald said her client had been accepted into a six to 12-month program at the Salvation Army rehabilitation centre in Mt Isa to help her with her methamphetamine addiction.

The court heard Ms Wall had been in solitary confinement in prison after an incident with another inmate in which Ms Wall lost one of her fingers.

Ms Rewald said while inside Ms Wall has completed a number of certificates and courses.

Magistrate James Morton, however, was not satisfied that there had been a change in circumstances since Ms Wall's first bail application without legal representation in March.

"She was unemployed and had stable accommodation on the last bail application, what is different?” Mr Morton asked.

bail court drug charges fraud charges meth addiction proserpine magistrates court rehab townsville correctional facitlity whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    Drawing a red line in the sand

    News ABOUT 40 protesters from Reef Action Whitsundays and Front Line Action on Coal literally drew a line in the sand on Saturday morning

    • 4th Jul 2018 3:08 PM
    Out of the office into North Qld

    Out of the office into North Qld

    News The pair have been completing regional work requirements

    • 4th Jul 2018 3:00 PM
    10 things to do these School holidays in the Whitsundays

    10 things to do these School holidays in the Whitsundays

    News 10 things to do on the school holidays in the Whitsundays

    • 4th Jul 2018 2:49 PM
    Connor given greatest gift money can't buy

    Connor given greatest gift money can't buy

    News "I like the taser most because it shocks the baddies,” he said.

    • 4th Jul 2018 2:40 PM

    Local Partners