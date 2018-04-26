Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Bail for man on 21 counts

Jessica Lamb
by
26th Apr 2018 7:37 AM

A BLOOMSBURY man facing 21 charges - including driving, drug and stealing offences - received bail in Proserpine Magistrates court this week.

James Edward Lindley, who has been in custody for almost six months, was ruled as being at "genuine risk of spending too much time in custody.”

Fisher Dore's Antoinette Morton said her client would live with his mother and assist his 95-year-old blind grandmother outside the area.

The court heard Mr Lindley was previously sentenced to imprisonment last year with immediate parole for charges relating to dishonesty.

"My time in actual incarceration this time has given me time to reflect,” Mr Lindley told the magistrate.

Magistrate Simon Young granted the bail application with a reporting condition and 8pm-6am curfew.

bail bloomsbury curfew prosperine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

