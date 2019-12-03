Bait to plate a chance to see lunch created before your eyes

THE Whitsundays are known for their fresh seafood and now diners can enjoy the tastes and textures of the sea, while seeing it being prepared and cooked.

Fish D'vine is holding a 'Bait to Plate' lunch, on Sunday, where you not only get to eat the food, you also see it being cooked by owner and chef Kevin Collins.

Kevin will talk diners through the different kinds of fish, where they're caught and how to prepare and cook them.

A total of seven delectable courses are on offer to titillate the taste buds, with six different seafood and fish dishes plus a dessert, and the meal will be accompanied by matching wines.

"I discuss and cook some of the food in front of people - the kitchen does the rest so it all comes out together - but I talk about how it's caught, how to handle the fish and I show people the whole fish,” Mr Collins said.

"It's fun, educational and informative, while having a great lunch - it's interactive, rather than just sitting there and eating, and people can ask questions.

"People can get involved and come up and help me make a sauce.

"I'm going to show people how to make beurre blanc sauce with pearl perch - it's one of the absolute gems of the ocean when you can have pearl perch with beurre blanc sauce.”

Mr Collins designs the menu once he takes delivery of his locally caught, fresh fish and seafood on the weekend, and he knows what he's got.

The event will focus on deep water fish, as previous events have focused on river, reef, estuary and pelagic fish.

Cost is $89 per person, including wine and places are limited to 50 people, so there is good engagement and everyone can see what Mr Collins is doing.

Call 1300 318 661 or book direct via https://www. fishdvine.com. au/