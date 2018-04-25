Bakers Creek outruns Eagles

FAMILY AFFAIR: Darcy, Penny and Darren Semmler all donned the Whitsunday Sea Eagles colours on the weekend in a footy first for the local team.

AUSSIE RULES: Although the Whitsunday Sea Eagles Men's A-Grade had a bye, it didn't stop the local football action from hitting the green on the weekend.

WSE women's side kicked off their first game of the season with a loss to Bakers Creek 62-12.

With a squad of 14 and a ruck borrowed from Mackay City, the women's team "ran out of puff" compared the 23 rotating Bakers players according to coach Darryn Jackson.

"We didn't have a bench and they rotated every three minutes so they just out ran us in the end," he said.

But it's not all bad news for the women who are in their second season after a rule change last year allowed them to pull on the AFL boots.

"Although we lost by a bit our training has paid off, we are playing so much better footy than we were last year and you could really see the girl's hard work on the field," coach Jackson said.

"The backline held up pretty well under a constant battering.

"Darcy Semmler had her best game I've ever seen her play."

Goal kickers included Danae Scothern and an iconic six points from Emma Hanagan who carried the ball straight down mid-field and through the posts.

"This week we will be working on our plays and being competitive in this competition," coach Jackson said.

"We had 11 players away this week but we are always looking for more girls to join the team - it's only the beginning of the season, come on down and train with us."

Next week the women play Mackay Magpies at their first home game of the season at the Sportspark at 4.15pm, Saturday.

In other club news; Darcy, Penny and Darren Semmler all donned the WSE colours for the women's and reserves sides on the weekend in a footy first for the local team.

The Reserves team had a convincing win (69) against Bakers Creek (38).

The WSE under 17's had a draw against Bakers Creek, 36 all.

Under 14's thrashed Pioneer Power leading 96 - 6.

Under 12's failed to score against Pioneer Power 0- 52.