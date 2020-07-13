Menu
The intruder's face was covered by a black mask when they forced their way into a Downie Ave, Bucasia, store about 3am Monday.
Crime

Balaclava bandit steals charity tins from Bucasia store

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
13th Jul 2020 1:32 PM
AN INTRUDER who stole charity tins and mobile phones from a Bucasia business is on the run from police.

The unidentified person, whose face was covered in a black mask, forced their way inside the Downie Ave business about 3am today.

The business was secured and the intruder activated the security alarm, police said.

Security cameras recorded the person quickly searching the business and damaging a cabinet before they fled with two charity tins that were kept near the cash register.

Two mobile phones were taken from a display case damaged during the break-in.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to phone Policelink on 131 444.

