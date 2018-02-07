Bald Eagles: new committee and new approach

AFL: Hailing from Western Australia, the new head man at the Whitsunday Bald Eagles Masters AFL club has kicked some real goals - in a literal and metaphorical sense.

New president Darren Lloyd's old club was named 'AFL Masters Club of the Year' in WA and he wants similar things for the Whitsundays.

The Bald Eagles made their first move on the weekend, hosting a Family Fun Day complete with inflatable waterside, sausage sizzle, bar and scratch match.

"We want to be more involved with the senior club as we are in a small town, there has been a little bit of a divide previously,” Lloyd said.

"We want to do what we did on the weekend. There were kids from six to 65 both male and female players out there on the field.”

"We put it to the Sea Eagles, rather than a money making venture - they ran the bar and we ran the sausage sizzle.”

For the new committee formed a few weeks ago, consisting of Lloyd, Ken Deakes and Kevin Franke, the next foot forward is to take a strong stance on men's health.

"We want to get it out there. If you join footy club in your older years you can get back what you had in your younger years,” Lloyd said.

"Your sporting career is not over; come and have a kick for fun, a beer and socialise. You can still have team camaraderie.

"I know my old man, back in his day wouldn't talk about anything to do with finances and relationships at the pub, but come along and have a chat with any one of us - amazing what support can do for a football community.”

Another focus for the Bald Eagles is skills development of the junior and women's teams - inviting them to training and helping out.

For more information, contact the Bald Eagles AFL club via Facebook.