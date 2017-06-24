Bald Eagles swoop into Bali

BIG TRIP: The over 47s Bald Eagles team members who participated in the Bali 9s AFL masters carnival and came runner-up.

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Bald Eagles team have returned from their yearly sojourn to play in the Bali 9s AFL Masters Carnival.

The Baldies toured with two teams, with their over 35s team winning the Division 3 title and the over 47s getting runners-up in Division 2.

"The competition was of a very high calibre and for both teams to achieve this was outstanding. We are the only club from Queensland competing at the event, with one from NSW, two from Victoria, five from Western Australia and the Northern Territory and the others coming from Bali, Jakarta, Thailand, Singapore, Dubai and Borneo,” club president Jack Lumby said.

"This has been our most successful representation yet in the six years that we have been involved.”

The carnival was set up 13 years ago as the Bali bombings memorial AFL Masters carnival to remember the 88 Australians that were lost at that tragic event.

Originally started by Jason McCarthy, from the North Melbourne and Collingwood clubs, who was also a burns victim of the bombing, there were three teams in the first year and this has grown to 37 teams this year.

It's not just about footy.

"A tour highlight is our yearly visit to the YPAC orphanage for handicapped children,” Lumby said.

"We provide a morning tea and gifts for the children, as well as this year donating $1500 towards the facility.

"Last year'`s donation provided a physiotherapy room at YPAC.

"We became involved with the YPAC kids five years ago when the facility was run down and, through our donations and leadership, other groups have become involved and now it has evolved into a clean, dry, hygienic and productive home and day school for these wonderful children.

"As well as our own gifts, we were able to take over quite a few of last year'`s Sea Eagles junior shirts, singlets and hats, a truly whole-of- club contribution.

"We also annually hold a club service and place flowers at the Bali Bombings Memorial out of respect to the 88 Australians, and 202 in total, who lost their lives in another senseless act of terrorism.

"We send our soldiers to war but we sent our children on holiday never to return.”

Next year's carnival is set to be even bigger with the over 35s, over 45s and the addition of an over 55s division.