Bald Eagles Tropical Cup set for return

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Bald Eagles are back with their massive annual Tropical Masters Cup.

This Easter long weekend, teams from across the coast will converge on the Whitsunday Sportspark to play and make a few mates at the same time.

Bald Eagles president Jack Lumby said they were expecting around 100 players.

"It's a game for over-35s and up to over-60s and we even have at least one female in each team. We bring people from all around Australia normally to enjoy it. You can't travel at Easter time with a team so the players individually nominate and we give them a chance to meet friends, old friends - the whole idea is a friendship game,” he said.

On Friday night there will be a player draft, followed by two days of games on Saturday and Sunday followed by presentations.

"The carnival teaches the younger ones how to play masters, where you have to appreciate the bodies of others. We all have to go to work to feed our families on Monday, so you can enjoy the sport without the spite,” Lumby said.

Players can nominate by contacting 0417628939.