Baldies donate for prevention

AWARENESS: A Mile In Their Shoes' Ken Deakes, Juanita Wanda Halden and Darren Lloyd with Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network treasurer Paul Burke, chair Ron Petterson and committee member Kevin Fancke.

"IN THE words of former Whitsunday Bald Eagles president Jack Lumby, we got sick of going to our mates' funerals and decided to ensure men's health was on top of our priorities,” Ken Deakes said.

The A Mile in Their Shoes treasurer said the local masters Aussie rules club had been fundraising for suicide prevention during their Easter Carnival this year, including the AMITS event where for a gold coin donation participants swapped shoes with their mates and walked a mile to raise awareness for mental health.

Last week the fruits of their fundraising from the carnival's raffle, bar and AMITS event were realised: the committee presented Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network with the $1000 raised.

"AMITS has always had a strong focus on tackling mental health and suicide rates, working to the future it makes complete sense that we look forward to working together with WSPN to make a positive and powerful impact throughout our region on these issues,” Mr Deakes said.

WSPN chair Ron Petterson said this was a great step forward for WSPN and AMITS.

"The donation will go a long way in helping WSPN continue not only the work that we are doing already but this will help greatly in assisting WSPN in delivering some of the key elements of our 2020 Strategic Plan and 2018-19 Community Action Plan,” he said.

The plans will be released before the end of this month, both of which are designed with key objectives to tackle these issues.

WSPN treasurer Paul Burke said it made perfect sense that the two organisations would work together on these important issues.

AMITS will be also supporting WSPN at the Reef Gateway Fundraiser Trash and Treasure Event this Sunday from 8am-1pm.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with mental health, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.