Baldies finish a solid second in Gold City Cup

FOOTY FUN: Whitsunday Bald Eagles team in the Charters Towers Cup on the weekend.

AFL: The Whitsunday Bald Eagles team returned home from the Gold City Cup on the weekend without the inaugural trophy for the first time in four years.

Initially started to encourage the game of AFL in Charters Towers, the event saw teams from Whitsunday, Charters Towers and Townsville play round robins for the rights to hold on to the coveted trophy until the next year.

The last three years in a row the trophy has lived at the Whitsunday clubhouse.

Suffering from lack of numbers but still with high spirits, Baldies president Darryn Lloyd said the weekend wasn't really about winning and losing.

"It's about camaraderie and having as much fun off field as on field,” he said.

"Unfortunately we were unsuccessful in bringing the cup home but even though we were severely undermanned we won one game.”

Playing 14 a side, the Baldies fielded 10 players and were topped up by both Townsville and Charters Towers jerseys to play the matches.

For the first time, Charters Towers will keep the accolade this year and Lloyd said the local team finished a "close second” in percentages.

"We are just elated at least we held off Townsville,” he laughed.

"No injuries apart from a little bit of pride.”