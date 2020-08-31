Bali escape awaits at reopened Whitsunday luxury resort

ONE of the most luxurious resorts on the mainland is set to reopen tomorrow with a few changes meaning families looking for a Bali-esque getaway can holiday at home.

Paradise Cove Resort will open its doors tomorrow for the first time in months after coronavirus restrictions forced a pause on bookings.

However, operators Asher and Julie Telford have been busy behind the scenes and took the closure as an opportunity to reinvent the resort.

“We can honestly say Paradise Cove is better than Bali,” Mrs Telford said.

“We’re really excited to be showcasing this incredible place to Australians now, and it’s made us realise how perfect it is for people wanting this type of experience closer to home.”

The retreat is set on 1618 hectares of rainforest and garden at Woodwark Bay.

Eight villas feature an outdoor bathroom, which Mr Telford said was often the highlight of many guests’ stay.

Once an adults only resort, the resort now welcomes families with children over 12 who can stay in a two-bedroom villa that sleeps up to six.

For those wanting that little bit extra, there are two deluxe villas that boast an even more secluded location as well as a new glamping tent set just back from the beach.

The Telfords, who also own Red Cat Adventures, have operated Paradise Cove since late-2015 and although the pandemic threw a curveball, the pair is excited to welcome guests back.

“From the journey, to the arrival, to the relaxing soak surrounded by nature, you come to realise you’ve travelled to a truly special place,” Mr Telford said.

“Photos don’t even do it justice – when you finally arrive at the bay, the peace and tranquillity will take your breath away.”

To celebrate the reopening of the resort, Paradise Cove Resort has teamed up with Alliance Airlines for a special introductory package.

Guests can spend three nights in a Twin-King Villa for $1595 per person (twin share) including meals, transfers and a Thundercat day trip.

Return flights with Alliance Airlines from Brisbane can be included for an additional $350 per person.

The entire resort is also available for private hire at $9999 per night.

For more information visit www.paradisecoveresort.com.au or follow Paradise Cove Whitsundays on Facebook and Instagram.