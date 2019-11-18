Bali is named on a global ‘no go’ travel list for 2020

In 2020, these are the places you should – and should not – visit.

The list is in, and one of Australia's favourite travel spots is out.

According to Fodor's No Go List for 2020, which singles out destinations to be avoided due to ethical, environmental and political reasons, some of our favourite destinations haven't made the cut.

Basically, if you want to be a responsible traveller in 2020 and do the world a favour, the list highlights places like Angkor Wat, Barcelona, Bali and the Matterhorn as places not to visit on your bucketlist.

"Being featured on the No List is hardly a scarlet letter. Rather, it's a promise that when Fodor's covers the destinations on the list, we'll be doing so responsibly - warts and all."

A total of 13 places have been put on the No list for 2020 and they fall into eight categories.

Bali has been put on the 'No Travel' list for 2020 by Fodor's.

The first category highlighted "overtourism" and listed destinations like Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Bali and even the Big Sur in California.

Another area looked at destinations in need of healing, such as Parque Nacional Arrecifes de Cozumel in Mexico which is surrounded by coral reef in need of some alone time.

FODOR'S TRAVEL 'NO LIST' FOR 2020

The Places That Don't Want You: Bali, Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Barcelona, the Big Sur in California and Hanoi Train Street in Vietnam

The places that could kill you: The Matterhorn

The place in need of healing: Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and the reefs at Parque Nacional Arrecifes de Cozumel in Mexico

The places wanting to charge large tourist taxes: Galapágos National Park in Ecuador and the

Komodo Island in Indonesia

Destination safe for tourists but deadly for locals: Cape Town in South Africa.

In addition to locations, the list also advises tourists to refrain from riding elephants in Thailand, where animals are largely kept in cruel and stressful conditions for the entertainment of visitors.

On the flip side, however, the list also highlights 52 destinations - one for each week of the year - that you should go to in 2020. This list includes Albania, Athens, the Andalusia region of Spain, Queens in New York City and the Faroe Islands.

Athens in Greece has been listed as a place to go to in 2020.

The "go to" list offers a wide variety of travel styles and budgets: from the dramatic scenery of Uzbekistan's desert oases to the kitschy whimsy of Palm Springs, California; from the romantic charm of Bucharest to the haunting beauty of Namibia's Skeleton Coast.

"The places on this year's Go List have not only shown extraordinary resilience thanks to the people who have always called them home, but are stalwart in their perseverance of what's to come next," said Jeremy Tarr, editorial director of Fodor's said in a statement. "Ultimately, they are our inspirations for our tomorrows."