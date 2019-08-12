Bali ‘rampager’: ‘I was so drunk I don’t remember’

The Australian tourist whose violent rampage on the streets of Bali was caught on film. Picture: 7 News

AN Australian tourist caught on camera going on a rampage in Bali streets says he was drunk and has little recollection of the incident.

Startling footage emerged of Nicholas Carr, 26, from Adelaide violently kicking a man off a speeding motorbike before rolling onto the bonnet of a moving car.

The footage was filmed before sunrise on Saturday morning in the popular beachside destination of Kuta.

In the clip, the tourist, dressed in a white T-shirt and brown shorts, high-kicks the speeding cyclist, who is knocked off his motorbike in a shower of sparks.

Later, the footage shows the tourist appearing to deliberately run into the bonnet of a moving car but miraculously surviving the impact, before running down the street pursued by two men.

Speaking from his cell at Kuta police station today, Carr said he and a friend had only arrived in Bali the day before his rampage and were planning to stay 10 days.

The apprentice builder said he was drunk after going to Potato Head and Red Ruby bars and could not remember much from the night.

"I can't really remember most of it," Carr told 7NEWS.com.au.

He said he had drunk "a lot" including vodka and cocktails, adding he had drunk before to the point of passing out but had never become violent.

"I have drunk until I have blacked out but I have never done this before, ever," he told the media outlet.

Asked if he may have taken drugs, Carr told 7NEWS.com.au: "Not that I know of, not (taken) willingly."

Carr said he regrets the incident and wants to pay the victims' compensation.

He told 7NEWS.com.au he is worried he will face criminal charges.

"I just want to see my family," he said.

The incident is believed to have happened at 5.30am on Saturday morning and police are investigating an assault and vandalism act which they believe are linked.

7NEWS.com.au said Carr, who was hospitalised after authorities caught up with him, will undergo psychiatric testing.

The site also quoted motorbike driver Wayan Wirawan, who said he sustained injuries from the shocking incident that prevented him from going to work.

