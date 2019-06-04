Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Moment mum, daughter thrown in Bali horror scooter smash

by Sarah Matthews
4th Jun 2019 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only
QLD:

 

A BRISBANE mother and daughter are lucky to be alive after a horror accident that saw them hit by a van and thrown off a scooter while on holiday in Bali.

Security footage captured the shocking moment when Danni Suriano and her 12-year-old daughter were riding tandem on a scooter and were hit by a van, sending them flying into the air.

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine and her daughter escaped without any serious injuries.

Speaking to Channel 9 from hospital, Ms Suriano said she was grateful they hadn't been more seriously hurt.

 

"I'm just so grateful, she's my everything," she said.

"Being a single mum, and that being my baby. I have no words."

Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine. Photo: 9 News
Ms Suriano suffered a broken spine. Photo: 9 News
The scooter was mangled. Photo: 9 News
The scooter was mangled. Photo: 9 News
Her daughter escaped uninjured. Photo: 9 News
Her daughter escaped uninjured. Photo: 9 News
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: 9 News
The aftermath of the crash. Photo: 9 News

More Stories

Show More
accident bali scooter crash editors picks queensland

Top Stories

    High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    premium_icon High-range drink-driver busted after getting stuck in drain

    Crime The motorist was allegedly behind the wheel when his vehicle left the road at 2am on Tuesday.

    • 4th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
    Man fined for 'novelty item'

    premium_icon Man fined for 'novelty item'

    Crime Man did not know knife was a restricted item.

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    News Two ambulance crews attended the incident on Shute Harbour Rd.

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    News This event recognises exceptional women in travel.