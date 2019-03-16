Ball Park Music are hitting the Whitsundays

Ball Park Music has included Airlie Beach in its 21-date Good Good Mood regional tour.

BRISBANE'S indie rock/pop masters are bringing their hits to Airlie Beach.

Ball Park Music will be touring Australia with their fifth album, Good Mood which was voted number one album by Triple J listeners last year.

The 21-date tour will take the band to cities they've never played before, and the they're are excited to be landing in the Whitsundays in June.

In 2018, Good Mood became the band's fourth consecutive ARIA Top 10 debut, and the band kicked the new year off on a high after their song, The Perfect Life Does Not Exist entered Triple J's Hottest 100 countdown at number 39.

This takes the band's tally to an impressive nine song entries.

Frontman Sam Cromack said the band had been wanting to do an extensive regional tour around Australia for a while.

"It's not always the easiest or most practical journey for bands to reach out beyond the metro areas, but for us it's hugely important to take our music to every nook and cranny of this big hot island.

"Absolutely buzzing for some long drives, idyllic swims, weird over-sized monuments and cooked hecklers,” he said.

Fellow Queenslander Tia Gostelow will be supporting the band, along with Sydney's underwater indie act, Butternut Sweetheart.

This is an 18+ event, click here to purchase tickets

DETAILS

WHAT: Ball Park Music's Good Mood tour.

WHEN: Friday June 21

WHERE: Magnums Hotel.

COST: $55.10