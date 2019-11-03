Ballantyne makes quick work of trials to fly into pre-season

New coach of the Magpies Crusaders United Thomas Ballantyne leading a NPL trial at Sologinkin Oval. Picture: Aidan Cureton

THE DAWN of a new Magpies Crusaders is upon Mackay.

Under the leadership of coach Thomas Ballantyne, the Mackay NPL team will be a football champion for the whole of North Queensland.

Ballantyne has given himself until Wednesday to make up his mind about who will make up the new MCU team.

The weekend was the first time Magpies Crusaders ran a trial-based selection process instead of individual talent scouting.

Ballantyne was impressed with the variety at his fingertips.

“With the lads coming from Townsville, Rocky and Cairns we’re in a really good position to build a representative team from the north of Queensland, not just Mackay,” he said.

While the idea of not utilising mostly Mackay talent seems daunting, the MCU coach said it was a necessary step to being successful.

“Last year wasn’t entirely built on Mackay talent, neither was the year before,” Ballantyne said.

“ Until we can develop more of our own young talent we’ll need to look out to the other regions to be competitive.”

The wider selection pool has only given the Mackay based NPL team more potential.

“A couple of guys from Townsville that we were really impressed on; we’ll leave names out until we decide what we’re doing with them,” he said.

Rockhampton Premier League top goal scorer Nathan Norris was also a strong prospect.

Ballantyne added that his selection process was far from done, with more players confirmed to be travelling to the region during the pre-season.

“We know there are another eight to come up from outside the region who are either interstate or in another country,” the MCU said.