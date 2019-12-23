Bandidos charged after man is shot in alleged hit

Two senior Bandidos bikie members have been charged over an alleged hit attempt.

TWO senior Bandidos bikie members have been charged over an alleged hit attempt north of Brisbane.

Police allege the President and Sergeant of Arms of the North Brisbane Bandidos shot a 37-year-old man in the face and shoulder over a drug debt at Samsonvale on July 13. The man lived but required surgery at Redcliffe Hospital.

Items seized during a raid by Taskforce Maxima as part of an investigation into an alleged attempted murder.

A 45-year-old Samsonvale man has been charged with attempted murder while participating in a criminal organisation and dangerous conduct with a weapon likely to cause death of the victim.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder while at the time participating in a criminal organisation. These charges carry a mandatory sentence under Queensland's Serious and Organised Crime legislation. Both men will appear in court today.

Detectives from State Crime Command's Organised Crime Gangs Group Taskforce Maxima

raided two properties in Samsonvale and Caboolture yesterday.

Firearms, false identifications, dangerous drugs were allegedly found at the Caboolture property.

Police said a taser, cannabis, and a car allegedly involved in the shooting were found at the Caboolture address.

A large amount of Bandidos paraphernalia were seized from both properties.

A 21-year-old Samsonvale woman has been charged with possess dangerous drug (amphetamine, diazepam, Subutex), possess restricted drugs (Ritalin), possess tainted property, possess category M weapon, possess explosive (ammunition). She is expected to appear in Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on February 3.

A 25-year-old man was also served with a Notice to Appear after he was located with cannabis at the Caboolture address.

Taskforce Maximas Detective Superintendent Roger Lowe alleged the arrests

reflected the nature of violence we see being used by OMCG nationwide.

"It is indicative of the criminal activities they are involved in. OMCGs are not motorcycle enthusiasts who get together for a good time," he said.

"As police, we continually hear the personal stories of individuals who have been associated and recruited to these gangs and live to regret their choice. They find the real truth of these gangs involves threats, violence, crime, paranoia and the associated personal costs

Det. Sup. Lowe said the Organised Crime Gangs Group's priority was the safety of Queenslanders.

"We will not tolerate any criminal activity, anti-social behaviour or violence by these gangs," he said.

The State Emergency Service and the Australian Federal Police assisted in the operation.

