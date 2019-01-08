Bands to play in paradise

The Hillbilly Goats, pictured at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, will be performing at Cape Gloucester.

The Hillbilly Goats, pictured at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, will be performing at Cape Gloucester. Monique Preston

CAPE Gloucester Eco Resort is famed for its location, with the big, sweeping outdoor dining area having stunning views out to Gloucester Island and the Coral Sea.

The only thing that could possibly make this venue even better is a music festival, and it's finally going to happen.

Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin "Butto” Butlin said he was at the resort for a friend's 50th birthday last year when the idea was first floated.

"We were all just sitting around and thought 'what a place for an event'.

"Then we just thought 'right, let's do it'.”

"(Resort owner) Julie had been wanting to do something out there for a while, and this will be the first one,” he said.

Twenty-One Party Bands in Paradise will debut at the resort on Friday, March 1, at 5pm, with bands performing until midnight. The music will restart at 10am on Saturday, March 2, again finishing up as the clock strikes midnight.

The final showdown will start at 10am on Sunday, March 3, and the weekend will conclude at 6pm, so everyone is fresh and ready for work on Monday.

Butto promises the festival will be "up close and personal”, with only 400 tickets available to the general public.

Dragon, The Hillbilly Goats and Bondi Cigars are headlining the festival, joined by plenty of local talent, and Butto said it was rare to see such big names in such an intimate setting. "Normally when you see bands of that calibre you can't get close to them or you can't see them, but that won't be the case for this event,” he said.

"I'm really looking forward to it as it's not a lot of people so it will be a really intimate festival on the beach.”