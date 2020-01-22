Bank boss accused of sex in office toilet

Mr Clegg, 48, is alleged to have begun to get handsy with a contractor, going so far as to whisper in her ear "we'd have great sex".

A MARRIED HSBC boss is facing an employment tribunal following claims he had an affair with a colleague and sex with another woman in the toilets at work.

Madelein Luckham has claimed that global head of digitisation at HSBC, Robert Clegg, subjected her to a campaign of sexual harassment following their affair.

Ms Luckham, who was the global head of product delivery at HSBC digital, had a six month affair with Mr Clegg.

However, it wasn't until after the affair was called off that Ms Luckham claimed Mr Clegg began his campaign of harassment.

"He would leer at my chest, my lips, touch me uninvited in public where I could not react without playing to his narrative," she told the employment tribunal.

Ms Luckham said that she confronted Mr Clegg over the remark asking him to keep the sleaze out of the office.

"It validated everything I felt, not just the rumours, I have seen it with my own eyes. In the context of the rumours, it was not ogling, it was like she was prey," she said.

Ms Luckham claimed that she caught Mr Clegg not only making lewd remarks but also having sex with a colleague in the toilet.

"Rob had just destroyed my career and was now having sex in the office toilet," Ms Luckham told the tribunal.

"Rob returned looking all sweaty and dishevelled and gave me the most sinister smile I've ever seen in my life. I felt physically sick."

Entering into the extramarital affair, Ms Luckham knew she was unlikely to be the only woman but freaked out when she saw the other side of Mr Clegg.

"I did not go into a relationship with a married man thinking I would be the only woman in his life," she said.

"It was more the darker side of things. The sexual harassment of a colleague, the language that was being used about him."

Ms Luckham claimed that Mr Clegg was known around the office as "Weinstein", after Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein who has been accused of preying on a string of women - including high-profile actresses and production assistants - and is currently on trial over sexual assault and rape allegations against two women in 2006 and 2013.

"He (Mr Clegg) had objectified me and every other woman around us. He was destroying my reputation and spreading lies about me," said Ms Luckham.

Ms Luckham is suing Mr Clegg and HSBC for sex discrimination after she was let go in 2018 and the $247K-a-year job she was promised never materialised.

Ms Luckham earnt $A1048 (£550) a day as a contractor but claims she had been offered a $A247,843 (£130,000) annual salary but she soon discovered the permanent role she had accepted in writing was no longer available.

HSBC denied the claims and told the tribunal that Ms Luckham was given until May 21, 2018 to apply for the role but failed to do so.

The tribunal heard that Mr Clegg indicated to Ms Luckham following the closure of the role that she should leave HSBC.

"I was quite shocked that someone leaving came up at all so I took this to mean 'it cannot be me, I have four kids, I have a wife that does not work and there is potentially going to be a costly divorce'," Ms Luckham told the tribunal.

Mr Clegg's lawyers argued though that Mr Clegg had later texted Ms Luckham with a message of support.

"I do not want anyone to leave HSBC. You are my friend and I want to fully support you," claims Mr Clegg.

Mr Clegg and HSBC deny the sex discrimination claims by Ms Luckham and insisted that Ms Luckham had carried out a campaign of character assassination against Mr Clegg.

"On advice from HR, I eventually took the decision not to renew the claimant's contract which ended in August 2018 because of behavioural issues which had ruined the previously positive working culture in my team and become impossible to manage," he said in a witness statement

"I accept my share of responsibility for that in allowing my relationship with the claimant to impact my actions as manager."

Ms Luckham said there was a culture of sexism at HSBC and that her treatment by the bank almost drove her to suicide.

"There is a pervasive culture of sexism at HSBC in which women are objectified by their male colleagues, ignored when complaints are raised by them and frozen out of the business when they are perceived as 'difficult'.''

The tribunal is still ongoing.