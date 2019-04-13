Bank staff clown around on the job for a great cause

COMMONWEALTH Bank's Proserpine branch staff dressed up and held a cupcake stall in a show of support for The Clown Doctors on April 5.

The Clown Doctors is the core program of The Humour Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that provides doctors dressed as clowns visiting sick children in hospital, treating them with a dose of humour.

Last year, CBA raised almost $200,000, from the fundraising efforts of its branch network.

"We have a long-standing history with Clown Doctors that spans over 20 years. Our fundraising efforts for Clown Doctors is something we are very proud of,” CommBank Proserpine branch manager Theresa Huttley-Haines said.

"Knowing that we can provide support to Clown Doctors in their effort to bring much needed laughter and fun to sick children means a lot to our staff. It's also heart-warming to have our local community get behind the effort as well.”

The Humour Foundation CEO Tony Warner commended the bank's commitment.

"There's nothing pleasant about being a sick kid in hospital, but The Clown Doctors help lighten the serious side of hospital for kids and their families with over 230,000 visits a year,” he said. "We'd like to sincerely thank CBA and its customers, their funds will go a long way in helping us continue to bring the magic of Clown Doctors to sick kids in hospitals around the country.”

Donations to The Clown Doctors can be made throughout April at any branch or online at commbank.com.au/clowndoctors.