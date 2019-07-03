Menu
A man has been charged after he punched another man on a dance floor.
BANNED: Dance floor drama lands man in hot water

3rd Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:09 AM
A MAN has been banned from all licensed venues in the Ballina Shire after he punched another man on a dance floor.

Police will allege that at 12.15am on Saturday, June 15, a 41-year-old Lennox Head man was at a licensed premises at Lennox Head.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said he went onto the dance floor, approached a man known to him and punched him in the face.

"The punch caused bleeding to the victim's nose," he said.

"Security ejected the 41-year-old and the matter was reported to Richmond PD Licensing Police by the Ballina Liquor Accord.

"Police spoke to the 41-year-old at Ballina Police Station where he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"He was granted conditional bail and will appear at Ballina Local Court later this month."

As a result of this incident, the man was banned from all licensed premises that are members of the Ballina Shire Liquor Accord for 12 months.

This includes licensed premises in the townships of Ballina, Lennox Head, Wardell, Alstonville and Wollongbar.

"The Ballina Shire Liquor Accord are serious on cracking down on anti-social and violent behaviour," Sen-Const Henderson said.

"The lesson here is that if you play up in a licensed premises you could be banned from all local licensed premises for quite a while."

