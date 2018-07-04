Banned from Dingo Beach's pub

A HYDEAWAY Bay man has been banned from the Dingo Beach Hotel for a year after being released from custody on Monday.

Peter Colin Marshall Taylor, 51, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to two counts of public nuisance and possessing a drug utensil.

The prosecutor said Taylor was charged with another public nuisance on the same day he appeared in court for the same offence.

On May 6, Taylor blew .193 after he abused the public, including children, at Dingo Beach's pub and beach.

Taylor had a home-made water pipe on May 16.

Taylor was given two terms of imprisonment, two months and one month respectively, wholly suspended for 12 months for the public nuisance charges.

He was fined $250 for the utensil with convictions recorded.