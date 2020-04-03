Bannon’s win brings father to tears

Mick Bannon will not soon forget his first win since returning from retirement.

Because his daughter was in the saddle to earn it for him.

Race two of Tuesday's meeting at the Mackay Turf Club was won by four-year-old gelding Brad, jockeyed by Trinity Bannon.

It was the first time in four years that she had won with a runner trained by her father after Trinity had previously pulled the pin on her jockeying days when she shattered her collarbone in 2015.

Mick's absence from the track was because of a headkick from spooked horse in 2017 which put his training career on ice. After he recovered he still helped Trinity in the stables.

"I lost my way a little after that," he said.

Mick said the repercussions were severe. He had to have his jaw removed and reattached as part of the corrective surgery.

"I have no feeling in it, but it still burns. I had bleeding on the brain and it was managing that which was the hardest part," he said.

Because of COVID-19 isolation rules the 66-year-old trainer did not watch the race from the trackside, but said he was listening to every update at home.

"I was sitting at home and I burst into tears (when Trinity won)," he said.

"I couldn't wait to get on the phone. I called Shae Nielson (apprentice) and we were both kind of shouting over the phone because we were so excited."

Trinity made her career as a horse trainer for the past few years before she decided to get back on the horse last year. Mick came out of retirement to help his daughter when she had to half the number of horses under her name because of the jockey/trainer policy.

"It's the love of the horses that brings you back," he said.

Trinity said it was a good feeling for her and her father to celebrate a win they had both earned in the 1100m maiden.

"He's a nice horse and was right on song on Tuesday. Was a really good feeling to ride a winner for the old man," she said.

"On form Ricky Vale's horse (Trump Me) was the one to beat. It gets back a little bit and I thought If I had any chance of beating it I'd have to be in a prominent position in running and kick away early.

"Kicking away early definitely helped me win the race. Ricky Vale's horse just couldn't pick me up, but had it been over a bit more ground it probably could have."

Trinity also rode to four second place finishes in the same meeting.

"Most of the horses put in for me and all had some cracks. That was the main thing to see all the horses try underneath me," she said.

More success quickly followed for Mick when three-year-old gelding Such A Whit saluted with a win in the fourth race of the day.