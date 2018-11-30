Bar complaint leads to charge

A WOMAN was caught driving at more than three times the legal limit after she drove to a bar to tell them to turn the music down because she was having trouble sleeping.

Karen Leigh Collins, 60, of Airlie Beach, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to driving under the influence of alcohol.

Police prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police saw Collins intoxicated and speaking to security in the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct on October 21. They then saw her car mount the gutter twice as she reversed out of a carpark in Airlie Esplanade at 10.50pm.

She blew 0.195 when breath-tested by police.

Collins' solicitor Eilidh McCallum said her client had been going through personal issues and had had some drinks with friends at lunch.

She had also been having problems with noise from a bar and had called the bar to complain, but no one answered.

"Out of frustration she drove to the bar to confront the manager,” Ms McCallum said.

She had driven 1.9km to make the complaint and was shocked and embarrassed by her actions, Ms McCallum said.

Collins was fined $1000 and lost her licence for 12 months.

In handing down his sentence, magistrate Simon Young said while the drink driving was "clearly something out of character”, her reading was very high.

"You were a danger to yourself and other road users.”