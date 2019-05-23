Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Ben Barba to plead guilty to charges in Mackay

by TESS IKONOMOU
23rd May 2019 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED  former rugby league player Ben Barba intends to plead guilty to offences after an agreement of facts was reached.

Barba was represented by his defence solicitor Campbell MacCallum via teleconferencing when the matter was mentioned in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

The sacked North Queensland Cowboy is charged with two counts of public nuisance relating to an alleged incident at The Ville Resort and Casino.

The incident is understood to have involved an altercation with Barba and his long-term partner Ainslie Currie.

Mr MacCallum said the prosecution and defence had reached an agreement of facts, which were previously being considered by Ms Currie.

Mr MacCallum requested Magistrate Cathy Wadley transfer the court proceedings to Mackay Magistrates Court.

Ms Wadley agreed, and adjourned the matter until May 27.

Barba will be required to appear.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
ben barba court north queensland cowboy

Top Stories

    Contamination concern halts work at Whitsunday job site

    premium_icon Contamination concern halts work at Whitsunday job site

    News A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson said environmental officers attended the site today.

    • 23rd May 2019 2:52 PM
    REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    premium_icon REVEALED: Outcome of Adani's major meeting with DES

    Breaking Premier intervenes in ongoing mine process

    • 23rd May 2019 2:09 PM
    Wheels in motion to end family violence

    premium_icon Wheels in motion to end family violence

    News The conversation continues to put an end to domestic violence.

    Popular island resort to host Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Popular island resort to host Whitsunday Tourism Awards

    Business Popular holiday destination to host glamour awards.