Barbecues help rebuild community spirit

GET TOGETHER: The Gloucester barbecues are raising funds and rebuilding community spirit.

THE Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association was "financially devastated” after Cyclone Debbie but the club is now determined to regroup, rebuild its bank balance, and revive its popular list of activities.

President Warren Hardy said to this effect the group's annual winter barbecues were hoping to raise $5000.

The Gloucester Sports and Recreation Association, which began in 2004, now manages a tennis court and club house on leased land.

Mr Hardy said every winter the club held fundraising barbecues to pay for running costs, electricity bills, club activities and insurance costs. However, this year the focus is on raising money to finish repairs to the damaged club house, and ongoing flooding under the building.

Mr Hardy said the tennis courts had also been damaged in the cyclone and had been repaired with the help of insurance money.

"This year, post Cyclone Debbie, we're financially drained as we've had no income because the tennis courts aren't being used and there's no line dancing or Zumba or stretch classes because everyone's still getting over the cyclone and fixing their homes,” he said.

But the community barbecues, known for their homemade burgers, steak burgers, soups and homemade sweets, were also helping to rebuild community spirit, attracting between 80 and 140 people each week, Mr Hardy said.

"People need to get together and share their stories after a disaster like this,” he said.

The weekly barbecues - complete with fire pit - are held from 5.30pm-7.30pm on Friday nights at Gloucester Sports Park in Hydeaway Bay, off Hydeaway Bay Drive, and the last one is on August 4.

Mr Hardy said the club had also been working with the SES to install an emergency hub in case of future cyclones.