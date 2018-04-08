Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt with pride.

Bouncing back from a bout with cancer, Barford said he was not sure whether he would make 50 parkruns.

The parkrunners present at the Abell Point Marina applauded his triumph and cheered as he held the red shirt aloft.

At long last, Mark Ogilvie made it home in first position in 19.35.

Justin Helsham made the maiden win for Ogilvie easy by retiring after one lap.

Giles Devlin from Fetcheveryone RC in the UK crossed 50 seconds later and Roland Henderson rounded out the top three finishers.

The first woman to finish was Mathilde Rousseau in 23.11, consistent performer Alison Scoles was second and Jennifer Heatley was the third woman home.

This week 87 participants laced up their runners and got moving.

First time participants John McMullen, Marina McMullen, Esmé Judd, Bastiaan Verschuur, Kimberley Verschuur and Mathilde Rousseau were all welcomed to the parkrun family.

Organisers and participants are grateful to this week's volunteers, Bob Barford, Suzi Bellert, Heather Carr, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Maryanne Fyvie, Chris Hands and Sandy Miller.

