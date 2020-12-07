Bargain $1 express post delivery
Today is the last day to take advantage of a super cheap express post parcel service from 7-Eleven service stations which costs just $1 a bag with delivery anywhere in Australia.
While Australia Post battles its busiest period ever in the lead-up to Christmas, Aussies are raving about 7-Eleven's cut-price parcel delivery service. Today is the last day to buy and post the ParcelMate bags so make sure you bring your address book.
A thrifty shopper posted a photo in the popular Markdown Addicts Australia Facebook group, showing the three parcels she sent in the mail for only $3.
The special offer is available only on Mondays through participating 7-Eleven service stations until Monday, December 7.
Different rates apply for other days.
The ParcelMate special offer on Mondays is a flat rate of just $1, so customers won't get charged by weight.
This is a fraction of the cost of Australia Post packages which is around $12.45 for medium satchel and $15.70 for a large satchel, plus extra for additional weight.
The ParcelMate service is available in Queensland, Victoria, New South Wales, Western Australia and the ACT.
"Wow! Would have to be the cheapest postage in Australia right now," the poster wrote alongside a photo of three packages stamped with 7-Eleven ParcelMate tags.
"All this posted for just $3 total! $1 per bag anywhere in Australia. Only on Mondays I believe," she wrote.
"You can go in and pre-buy the bags for $1 and then post at a later date if you wish (just have to pre-enter recipients address details). Absolute bargain! Thanks 7-Eleven!"
The post has received around 2000 likes and more than 700 comments since it was uploaded last week.
"Okay just been to our local 7-Eleven and picked up a bag!" one fan commented.
Someone else said: "You should use this instead of Aus Post," while another commented: 'How amazing is this!"
Originally published as Bargain $1 express post delivery