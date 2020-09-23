Bargain flights coming as borders reopen

Virgin Australia, Qantas and Jetstar have gleefully added more flights to their schedule as borders begin to reopen in time for summer.

On Tuesday, Queensland extended its border area with NSW, allowing more residents from the north of NSW free passage into the state, and South Australia agreed to open its borders to NSW residents at 12.01am Thursday.

An announcement last week declared those living in the ACT would be able to travel to Queensland from September 25 - a welcome announcement just days ahead of the school holidays.

In response, Qantas will reintroduce a daily service between Sydney and Adelaide from Thursday, and Jetstar will increase flights between the cities from five a week to twice daily from October 1, and three times daily from November 1, with a flash sale on tickets expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

A spokesman for the airline said Qantas had not flown between Sydney and Adelaide since July, and that the airline would monitor demand for the flights and add more seats as necessary.

"The resumption of Qantas flights from Sydney to Adelaide and additional Jetstar flights on the route will be fantastic for tourism operators and local businesses in both South Australia and New South Wales," he said.

Virgin Australia has launched new flights as borders around the country begin to reopen. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe

Virgin Australia has recommenced flights between Canberra and Adelaide, will operate daily flights between Adelaide and Sydney, as well as Brisbane and Canberra, and will add more than 3000 seats across the month of October between Canberra and the Gold Coast.

Flights between Canberra and Adelaide will recommence on October 12, and operate three return services per week, with booking for these flights opening on Tuesday.

Return flights from Adelaide to Sydney will increase from three times a week to daily from October 2, and to twice a day from November 2. Bookings open on Wednesday.

Flights between Brisbane and Canberra will increase over the course of October from three return services per week to daily return services, while flights between Canberra and the Gold Coast will increase from two return services per week to five.

These flights can be booked from Tuesday.

Virgin Australia's scheduling boss Russell Shaw said the reopening of the borders was "great news for tourism operators and the local economies".

"We look forward to the safe reopening of further borders to help the tourism and aviation industries to recover and provide more opportunities for Australians to travel locally."

The news isn't just good for residents - it will be welcome within the walls of the embattled airline too.

At the height of the pandemic, the majority of Virgin Australia flights were cancelled, with only a handful of flights operating between Melbourne and Sydney.

The uncertainty forced Virgin into administration, led to the closure of budget airline Tiger Air and cost the business 3000 jobs.

Virgin Airlines domestic terminal in Sydney, which will soon be operating daily flights to Adelaide. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Joel Carrett

Originally published as Bargain flights coming as borders reopen