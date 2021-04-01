BARGAIN: Half-price flights to Whitsundays go live

LIFT OFF: Cut-price flights to the Whitsundays are available now. Photo: File

LIFT OFF: Cut-price flights to the Whitsundays are available now. Photo: File

Flights into the Whitsundays are being offered for bargain basement prices and are up for grabs right now.

Airlines have started listing their half-price flights to Hamilton Island and Whitsunday Coast Airport on their websites.

The cheap flights are part of a $1.2 billion tourism support package aimed at encouraging Australians to holiday interstate.

Jetstar flights from Sydney to Hamilton Island are listed from the hot price of $82 while a seat on a plane from Melbourne to the luxury island is available from $99.

Flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport in Proserpine are a little cheaper with Jetstar, sitting at prices from $64 while the Melbourne to Whitsunday Coast Airport route is available from $82.

The cheapest flights on the Jetstar menu are between Melbourne and Adelaide, with seats available from $32 each way.

Qantas also has flights from Sydney to Hamilton Island up for grabs from $117, while a seat on the Melbourne to Hamilton Island flight will set you back at least $121.

Virgin Australia also has half-price flights from Sydney and Melbourne to Hamilton Island available from $103.

The Federal Government’s support package includes cut-price 800,000 return flights to selected destinations.

The cheap flights started appearing on the websites of Qantas, Virgin Australia, Jetstar and some regional airlines just after midnight on April 1.

When announcing the package last month, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said this next step in the COVID-19 recovery plan would target the businesses, workers and regions still doing it tough.