Bargain hunters rejoice with new store opening

BRINGING ON THE BARGAINS: Matt Caldwell is looking forward to opening Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 Airlie Beach. Monique Preston

SHOPPERS chasing big savings on everyday products are in for a treat, with a new store opening in the Whitsundays tomorrow.

Silly Solly's Nothing Over $5 Airlie Beach will open at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre in Cannonvale.

The store will throw open its doors to customers in the old Reject Shop building at 9am.

Among the goods the store will stock are groceries, clothing, craft, children's toys, party goods, confectionery, ladies' fashion, homewares, kitchen items, cleaning products, hardware and pet products.

Specials for only $5 at the opening will include 60 pack of Finish dishwashing tablets, a box of LCM Coco Pops bars, a packet of 100 LED fairy lights and puppy pads.

The owner of the Cannonvale store, Matt Caldwell, said Silly Solly's would be a "retail game changer” for the Whitsundays as it sold branded products for prices under $5.

"We're extremely excited to bring this to the community,” he said.

"With the cost of living, this will help with weekly bills.

"Shoppers will be amazed at what they can buy for $5.”

The store is the 14th Silly Solly's store in Queensland.

This is not Mr Caldwell's first Silly Solly's store. He also owns the store in Ingham.

Silly Solly's founder Solly Stanton is looking forward to the business expanding.

"Retail is changing a lot quicker than ever and we're leading the way,” he said.

"We aim to disrupt the market by offering the cheapest prices.

"Australians are a nation of bargain hunters. And $5 goes a long way (at Silly Solly's).”