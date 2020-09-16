Menu
Barnaby Joyce on the new Tabulam bridge.
Politics

Barnaby 'whacks a bee hive' by unofficially opening bridge

Rebecca Lollback
by
16th Sep 2020 9:55 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM
IN A bizarre stunt, Barnaby Joyce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the new $48 million Tabulam bridge.

Posting a video of the event on social media, the New England MP wrote: "Tabulam Bridge was unofficially opened by ah, me, today.

"Well it welcomes you into our seat so I reckon I am as a good as any to open this $48 plus million investment."

In the video - which is set to music - Mr Joyce can be seen jumping up and down on the bridge and saying, "yep, that's just the way I wanted it built".

In response, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was a "bit bold", given the project was funded by the NSW Government.

"As the Mayor of Kyogle, I have been fielding calls from angry community members who weren't invited to the 'opening', which your ribbon cutting seems to indicate (you carry ribbon in your car??)," she wrote on Facebook.

"I assured them it was open to traffic and we wouldn't be having an official opening until advised when the appropriate  state Minister and our  state member, Janelle Saffin, were  available.

"The bridge connects the Kyogle Local Government area (LGA) with the Tenterfield LGA and improves connectivity not  just to New England but to the Page federal electorate, and the Lismore state electorate, which incorporates the Tenterfield and Kyogle LGAs.

"I am sure you meant well but you really whacked a bee hive."

Lismore Northern Star

