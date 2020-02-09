Barnesy's reaction when he saw the weather forecast

Thousands of fans were left standing on the outside looking in when it started pouring at the first of Cold Chisel's Day on the Green gigs.

Thousands of fans were left standing on the outside looking in when it started pouring at the first of Cold Chisel's Day on the Green gigs.

IT STARTED with a sprinkle as Cold Chisel opened their set with vintage favourite Standing on the Outside.

Two songs in, the rain was pelting down, ensuring A Day on the Green at Sirromet Wines would be more like a day in the mud at Glastonbury.

As legendary frontman Jimmy Barnes introduced saxophonist Andy Bickers, he quipped: "In his contract it says he plays rain, hail or shine."

Barnsey, clad in black shirt and black jeans with bloodstripe, was joined by fellow veterans Ian Moss (guitar and vocals), Don Walker (keyboards), Phil Small (bass) and relative newcomer Chariey Drayton (drums).

Ably supported by more "contemporary" rockers Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt, they played the first of two local Day on the Green shows last night.

Cold Chisel at A Day on the Green at Sirromet Wines. Picture: Sonia Bettinelli

This was the Blood Moon Tour, and there were more songs from that new album than one might have expected, including their searing take-down of America, Land of Hope.

While Chisel usually give social commentary a swerve, Barnesy said in the past few years the US had been "begging for it".

"It's about California, maybe Los Angeles, but if you want you can put it on the whole lot of it," he said.

But of course the set list was weighted toward the classics, with guest harmonica player David Blight turning in powerhouse performances on Rising Sun, Shipping Steel, Goodbye Astrid Goodbye and Bow River, the latter introduced by a duel with Mossy's guitar virtuosity.

Saturday Night had special resonance as the original '80s music video played on the big screen behind, while sentimental favourite Flame Trees received the biggest singalong.

The intermittent downpours did little to dampen the spirits of the capacity crowd, who were rewarded with two encores.

"Thanks for coming out tonight," Barnsey told the punters.

"I've been looking at the weather for the past three days, going oh my f - god.

"But we need the rain. This is Queensland - it's hot."

• Cold Chisel, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt play A Day on the Green at Sirromet again today

Set list: Standing on the Outside, Wild Colonial Boy, Choir Girl, Rising Sun, My Baby, All For You, Drive, Four Walls, Getting the Band Back Together, Forever Now, Houndog, Land of Hope, Cheap Wine, Killing Time, Saturday Night, Shipping Steel, You Got Nothing I Want, Merry Go Round, Khe Sanh, Bow River. Encore 1: When the War is Over, Flame Trees, Letter to Alan. Encore 2: Georgia on My Mind (cover), Goodbye Astrid Goodbye.