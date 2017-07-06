Barry bags gold again

SMASHING IT: Squash player Barry Hall recently returned from the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns with a gold medal.

SQUASH: Just because you start something late in life, doesn't mean you can't master it.

Just ask Cannonvale's Barry Hall, who recently returned from the Great Barrier Reef Masters Games in Cairns with a gold medal.

Hall first picked up a squash racquet at the age of 36 and now at 72 he's got a stack of trophies and medals for playing the sport, including being consistently ranked in the top 10 in Australia for his age group.

"A friend took me along to a squash court and taught me how to play. I took to it like a duck to water and I'vebeen playing ever since,” the New Zealand native said.

After entering a novice competition and winning it in the first year, he hasn't looked back.

In Cairns he won all of his matches in the 70-74 division on his way to defending the same gold medal he won at the last games in 2015.

He's previously won competitions in Melbourne, Rockhampton and has played in open divisions before, sometimes with people as young as 16.

Hall has his eyes set on the Australian National Masters in Ballarat in September this year.

"I've already got my holidays booked,” he said.

"I want to get to number one.”

Admitting he still does an hour of gym work a day, what keeps him coming back?

"I love the game and it keeps me healthy,” he said.