Barty advances at US Open

Australia's Ashleigh Barty has comfortably beaten former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova in their round-two clash at the US Open. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty

ASHLEIGH Barty has overcome a bizarre mid-match stoppage to advance to the third round of the US Open for the second straight year.

Barty's cunning court craft and clutch serve were too much for former French Open finalist Lucie Safarova, who lost 7-5 6-3 to Australia's top-ranked player.

In setting up a likely third-round clash with Spanish superstar Garbine Muguruza, Barty had as much trouble dealing with a malfunction in the on-court PA system as she did with her classy but erratic Czech opponent.

The 18th seeded blasted 10 aces and won 86 per cent of points after landing her first serve, and broke Safarova three times either side of a strange noise disturbance late in the first set.

Play was halted for more than seven minutes as an unnerving sound bellowed through the PA system immediately after Barty was broken while trying to close out the set at 5-3.

The two players - as well as fans in the stands - spent much of the interruption with their fingers in their ears as officials worked frantically to rectify the problem.

"It was very strange. I don't think Lucie and I have ever come across anything like that before," a bemused Barty said.

The pair could barely hear the tournament referee trying to explain the seemingly unexplainable during the hold-up.

When play finally resumed, Safarova held to love to draw level at 5-5 only to drop serve in the 12th game with a flurry of unforced errors to hand Barty the first set.

It was one-way traffic in the second as Safarova's mistake rate mounted, leaving Barty to prevail on her third match point.

Barty's victory came on a day of drama and disappointment elsewhere for her compatriots.

Daria Gavrilova bowed out and in a continuation of his wretched luck with injury, fellow Queenslander Jason Kubler was hospitalised but cleared of a broken ankle after being forced to retire from his second-round men's match against American Taylor Fritz.

Jason Kubler changes his shirt during a changeover in his match against Taylor Fritz. Picture: Kevin Hagen/AP

Closing in on the most significant win of his stop-start, Kubler was forced to retire after rolling his ankle late in the third set.

Unable to move or serve, Kubler reluctantly called it quits while trailing 6-3 3-6 6-3.

He had fought back from a break down in the set to be holding game point serving at 3-4 when disaster struck.

Kubler crumpled to the court in despair after his right foot got stuck on the sticky cement surface while he was reaching for a forehand on another baking hot day at Flushing Meadows.

After several minutes of treatment from the tour physio, Kubler received generous applause from the crowd as he hobbled to his changeover chair to have the ankle taped.

He gamely played on, but immediately upon the resumption from his medical time-out the 25-year-old hit two weak forehand errors to gift Fritz a break before the American closed out the set as Kubler walked gingerly back to his chair. With the US Open's new heat rule in effect, the two players opted to take a 10-minute break.

But it didn't help Kubler, with the Queenslander playing only two points of the fourth set before conceding.

Kubler's latest crushing blow came just two days after he savoured his long-awaited first win at a grand slam, after waiting eight years between majors due to six rounds of knee surgery.

The former world No.1 junior was already assured of a career-high pay day of $127,000 for reaching the second round.

A win over Fritz would have earned Kubler at least $213,000. Instead he must settle for a projected rankings rise to a career-best No.90 in the world after languishing at 945th this time last year.

- AAP