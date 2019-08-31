Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis

Barty burns friend in US Open clinic

by Darren Walton, AAP
31st Aug 2019 9:28 AM

 

Ash Barty has passed the sternest test yet of her US Open title credentials to equal her best-ever run in New York.

Barty delivered a serving masterclass class to reach the last 16 for the second straight year with a composed 7-5 6-3 victory over rising Greek star - and friend - Maria Sakkari on Saturday morning (AEST).

Sakkari, seeded 30th, had beaten Barty last year in Indian Wells but Australia's world No. 2 played the match on her terms from the outset.

The French Open champion fired down 10 aces and dropped serve only once while breaking Sakkari four times during the 87-minute workout on Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Barty keeps rolling on.
Barty keeps rolling on.

"This is an incredible court. New York is an incredible city and last year I felt like an adopted American playing with Coco (Vandeweghe) in the doubles, so I'm glad you haven't forgotten," Barty said after enjoying clear crowd favouritism during the match.

"Maria is an incredible competitor, a great mover around the court and plays her best tennis when she's on the move and so it was important for me to try and dictate without going into her patterns.

"It's tricky to play a friend but I was really happy with the way I able to close out those two sets."

Barty will face either China's 18th seed Qiang Wang or unseeded Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro next.

Elsewhere Serena Williams, chasing her 24th grand slam title to match Margaret Court's all-time record, also advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows by defeating Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3 6-2.

The 37-year-old American, seeking a seventh US Open title, will next face Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic.

More Stories

ash barty editors picks seniors-news tennis

Top Stories

    SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    premium_icon SCORE: The Whitsundays has a new sporting facility

    News It won't be hard to find the region's next Don Bradman after the opening of this new sporting facility.

    'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    premium_icon 'You can make it': Star sportsman inspires junior cricketers

    Cricket 'Have fun and enjoy the game, you never know what might happen.'

    Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    premium_icon Councillors' heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Council News Councillors in heated debate about decision on new info centre

    Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    premium_icon Whitsundays school ranks second in region for NAPLAN results

    Education Principal proud of "massive improvement” achieved by students.