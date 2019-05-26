Barty can beat the rest at her best

Ash Barty will not stray from routine as the Queenslander shapes to snare a career-best French Open result after overcoming arm soreness.

The world No 8 starts her Roland Garros quest against American Jess Pegula before tackling a tricky quarter of the draw, earmarked as a title contender.

Optimistic she can build on a phenomenal 24-5 start to the season, Barty is seeded to clash with 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams in the fourth round and world No 1 Naomi Osaka in the quarters.

Reminded of her stunning surge to the top 10, Barty fended off discussions of scrapping for the title.

"I don't like to look too far ahead - I know it's a cliche - but my next match is all I can worry about," she said.

"It's an opportunity for me to go out there and play some good tennis.

"I'm feel like I'm playing some of the best tennis I have in a long time and hopefully I can put it together this week.

"Overall, I know that I can play my best tennis and when I do, I can match it against the world's best.

"Will it happen this week? Who knows? It could happen so I've just got to go out there and do my best.

Ashleigh Barty is bidding to become Australia’s first women’s singles winner in Paris since Margaret Court in 1973. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

"I've got to get my teeth into my first match. Get into a groove and take it from there."

Barty is bidding to become Australia's first women's singles winner in Paris since Margaret Court in 1973 - two years after Barty's idol Evonne Goolagong triumphed here.

But she is determined to smother expectation despite breaking into the top 10.

"Nothing's changed, to be brutally honest, we've got the same routines," she said.

"It's been the thing about the last 18 months, two years, it's been the same for every single match.

"More times than not, if I do the right things, I can win the match.

"There are still certainly times when I've surprised myself this year and there are other times when I know I can match it with the best."

Barty leads five other Australian women into the French - Daria Gavrilova, Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Priscilla Hon and Astra Sharma.

There are six male contenders - Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Matthew Ebden, Jordan Thompson, Bernard Tomic and Alexei Popyrin.