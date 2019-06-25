Menu
Nature Valley Classic - Day Seven
Tennis

Barty’s injury scare on eve of Wimbledon

by Leo Schlink
25th Jun 2019 5:03 AM
ASH Barty's quest for back-to-back gram slam titles has hit a hurdle after the newly-crowned World No.1 withdrew from Wimbledon's precursor tournament.

Barty abandoned the Nature Valley International because of right arm pain.

It's the same injury which forced her out of the Strasbourg tournament before the Queenslander won the French Open.

"It's an injury that we've had to manage since I was 16 years old," Barty said.

"When we have a spike in load, it (soreness) comes up. Just a bone stress injury and we need to look after it.

Ash Barty has pulled out of Eastbourne. Picture: Getty
Ash Barty has pulled out of Eastbourne. Picture: Getty

"I think we'll be fine and be ready to go next week."

Barty is still struggling to come to terms with her ascension to world No 1, having completed one of the quickest rise to the top spot in history.

The Australian champion took only 12 weeks from the time she broke into the top 10 to rise to No 1.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind over the last 24 hours, over the last month," she said.

"It's been the most incredible time of my life.

"It's come around so quickly, but we've done so much work, my team and I.

"I'm so proud of my team, the work that they do. I really do have the best team in the world."

 

Barty with the Maud Watson Trophy. Picture: Getty
Barty with the Maud Watson Trophy. Picture: Getty

 

Barty will return to London on Tuesday and hopes to visit Lord's to watch Australia and England square off in the World Cup.

Barty said Justin Langer is among a wave of well-wishers offering congratulations on reaching No 1 and she is keen to reciprocate the Australian coach's wishes by supporting the Australian team.

"I've never been to a World Cup match with the guys, so it would be great if it happened," the former Brisbane Heat player said.

"We're going to take a few days offs and get the arm right and be ready for next week.

"It's (the injury) something I manage. It doesn't require medication at this stage."

Before Barty leaves Devonshire Park in Eastbourne, she will be presented with the Chris Evert World No.1 trophy.

 

Ash Barty with her family. Picture: Twitter
Ash Barty with her family. Picture: Twitter

 

She is only the 27th woman in history to reach No.1.

Despite the injury Barty is assured of keeping the ranking until at least the end of Wimbledon on July 14.

The arm problem forced her out of the Birmingham doubles semi-finals with the woman she beat in the singles decider - Julia Goerges.

