Crime

Bashed woman left lying by side of the road for two hours

by Daniel Bateman
16th Nov 2019 11:34 AM
POLICE are calling for any witnesses to a violent assault upon an elderly woman in Port Douglas, who was allegedly bashed unconscious and left by the side of the road for two hours.

The 75-year-old woman from Craiglie was allegedly assault by two people, while walking along Nautilus St towards Mitre St, about 6.30pm last night.

Police said the force of the assault caused the woman to fall to the ground, knocking her unconscious.

It is believed the woman was left unconscious by the road for two hours before passers-by found her, and contacted police.

She received serious head injuries and was transported to Mossman Hospital in a serious condition.

She remains there today, however her condition has stabilised.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 6.30pm and 8.30pm, or any motorist who may have dashcam vision, to contact them urgently.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444, or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

People can also report information about this incident via Crime Stoppers, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

