Baton bearers get set for epic relay

BATON RELAY: Sergeant John 'Dicko' Dickinson of the Whitsunday Police has been chosen as a Commonwealth Games batonbearer.

BATON RELAY: Sergeant John 'Dicko' Dickinson of the Whitsunday Police has been chosen as a Commonwealth Games batonbearer. Peter Carruthers

FOR Sergeant 'Dicko' Dickinson of the Whitsunday Police, being a baton bearer for the upcoming Commonwealth Games is the perfect bookending of his police career.

He began his police service in 1980, just before the Commonwealth Games came to Brisbane in 1982, and he will end his career when the Games return to Queensland next year, this time at the Gold Coast.

"It's been 38 years since the last Commonwealth Games in Brisbane,” he said.

Sgt Dickinson said to be chosen as a batonbearer was a huge honour.

"I am quite chuffed about it.”

He said the fact he'd been nominated and chosen as a Whitsunday baton bearer was testament to the value the people of the Whitsunday placed on the work he did as branch manager of the Whitsunday PCYC.

Sgt Dickinson and Volunteers Whitsundays' Heather Batrick are two of the 3800 Australians who will carry the Queen's Baton on its 100-day journey across the nation in the lead-up to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the list of names, selected through a community nomination program, was a great reflection of Australia.

"The baton bearers recognise the achievements and aspirations of Australians from all walks of life, from ambitious 10-year-olds to humble volunteers,” she said.

The baton relay will travel to 83 communities in 33 days, ending at the Gold Coast for the XXI Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on April4.